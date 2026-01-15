BP & CTVA Partner to Form Etlas JV for Biofuel Feedstock Supply

BP p.l.c. (BP) and Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) have launched a 50-50 joint venture, Etlas, to cultivate crops for extracting oils that will be refined into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel (RD).

Following the announcement, BP’s share price rose 4.25% to $35.82 per barrel from $34.36.

Combining Corteva’s expertise in seed technology and agricultural innovation with BP’s refining and fuel marketing capabilities, Etlas aims to scale the production of vegetable oils from crops like canola, mustard and sunflower for the production of low-carbon fuels and meet the rising global demand for SAF and RD.

The strategy involves cultivating crops for the production of low-carbon fuels on existing farmland between food crop cycles and improving soil health while creating additional income opportunities for farmers without the need for additional land.

The new JV expects supply to commence in 2027, serving both refinery co-processing operations and dedicated biofuel facilities, and targets production of 1 million metric tons of feedstock annually by the mid-2030s — enough to generate more than 800,000 tons of biofuel.

Investors should note that this project has enabled BP and CTVA to align their business models with the current global shift toward cleaner fuel while generating additional future cash flow.

BP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present while CTVA has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valero Energy Corporation VLO and Phillips 66 PSX are two other refining players that are involved in the production of biofuel, each carrying a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

VLO produces renewable diesel mainly from used cooking oil, recycled animal fats and inedible corn oil. VLO has a production capacity of 1.2 billion gallons of renewable diesel annually and can produce up to 235 million gallons of neat SAF.

PSX produces renewable fuels at its Rodeo Renewable Energy Complex from waste oils, fats, greases and vegetable oils. PSX has a daily production capacity of 50,000 barrels of renewable fuels.

