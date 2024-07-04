BP CEO Halts Offshore Wind Projects, Enacts Hiring Freeze

BP plc’s ( BP ) new CEO Murray Auchincloss has announced a hiring freeze and paused new offshore wind projects, signaling a shift in focus toward oil and gas. This move followed investors’ dissatisfaction with BP’s energy transition strategy, according to a Reuters report.

Auchincloss' approach marks a significant departure from the rapid transition to renewables championed by his predecessor, Bernard Looney. The latter's strategy had seen BP's shares decline as returns from renewable investments shrank, while oil and gas profits surged following the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to the report, many employees who were previously focused on new renewable opportunities are now reassigned to ongoing projects in offshore wind in Britain and Germany. Meanwhile, Auchincloss and chief financial officer Kate Thomson prioritize investments in and acquisitions of new oil and gas assets, especially in the Gulf of Mexico and U.S. onshore shale basins, where BP already has substantial operations.

BP will also consider short-term profitable investments in biofuels and certain low-carbon businesses. Recently, BP agreed to purchase grain trader Bunge’s 50% stake in the Brazilian sugar and ethanol joint venture, BP Bunge Bioenergia, for $1.4 billion.

The company-wide hiring freeze, with few exceptions for frontline and safety personnel, is expected to be accompanied by job cuts in the renewables sector, though specific targets have not been disclosed. Auchincloss, who took over in January after Looney's resignation, has emphasized a pragmatic approach and aims to cut $2 billion in costs by 2026 (from the 2023 levels). He has also reduced the executive leadership team strength from 11 to 10.

BP, in a statement to Reuters, indicated that Auchincloss introduced six priorities aimed at transforming it into a more streamlined and higher-value company. These priorities emphasize business focus and the potential achievement of the next wave of efficiencies and growth projects.

