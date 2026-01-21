BP (BP) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

BP (BP) closed the most recent trading day at $35.92, moving +2.19% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.16% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.21%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.18%.

The stock of oil and gas company has risen by 1.65% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.62% and overreaching the S&P 500's loss of 0.42%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BP in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 10, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.57, marking a 29.55% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $60.29 billion, up 25.38% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.85 per share and revenue of $205.1 billion, indicating changes of -12.58% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.86% lower. BP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, BP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.34. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.84 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that BP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.91. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry stood at 2.1 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 235, this industry ranks in the bottom 5% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

