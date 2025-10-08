BP (BP) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

BP (BP) closed at $34.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.29% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%.

The oil and gas company's stock has climbed by 2.58% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.68%.

The upcoming earnings release of BP will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 4, 2025. In that report, analysts expect BP to post earnings of $0.7 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.66%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $63.03 billion, up 30.42% from the year-ago period.

BP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $221.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.48% and +13.63%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.81% higher. As of now, BP holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.7, which means BP is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that BP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, positioning it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

