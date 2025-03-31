BP Approves Ginger Gas Project Offshore Trinidad & Tobago

BP plc BP, the UK-based energy major, has approved the development of the Ginger natural gas project offshore Trinidad and Tobago. This is one of the 10 major upstream projects that the company aims to bring online by 2027. The decision aligns with BP’s recent strategy reset, which involves increasing investment in oil and gas while scaling back spending on renewables.

BP Expands Upstream Investment Amid Strategy Shift

Last month, BP announced that it would increase its upstream oil and gas investments to $10 billion annually, while reducing its clean energy spending by more than $5 billion per year. The company aims to start working on 10 major projects by 2027, followed by an additional 8-10 projects by 2030. BP’s production is expected to grow to 2.3–2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) by 2030. The capacity may increase further through 2035.

Ginger Project to Enhance BP’s Trinidad Operations

The final investment decision (FID) for the Ginger project, located 50 miles off Trinidad’s southeast coast, marks a milestone for BP’s regional expansion. Ginger, which will be BP Trinidad and Tobago’s fourth subsea development, will feature four subsea wells tied back to the existing Mahogany B platform. The first gas is expected in 2027, with peak production estimated to be 62,000 boed.

BP Advances Exploration and Development in Trinidad

The Ginger project complements BP’s broader strategy of maximizing production from existing assets. Alongside Ginger, the Cypre gas project, scheduled to begin in 2025, will further boost output. BP highlighted that both developments align with its capital efficiency goals and expected returns in the upstream sector.

In addition to the Ginger project, BP reported a successful drilling campaign at the Frangipani exploration well offshore Trinidad. The well uncovered multiple stacked gas reservoirs and BP is now evaluating options to accelerate its development.

BP’s continued investment in Trinidad underscores its commitment to enhancing upstream output while leveraging existing infrastructure to drive operational efficiency. With multiple projects in the pipeline, BP is poised to strengthen its position in the region’s natural gas sector.

Other Stocks to Watch Amid BP’s Offshore Gas Expansion

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some other stocks like Shell plc ( SHEL ), ExxonMobil Corporation ( XOM ) and Eni SpA ( E ).

Shell, like BP, has significant natural gas operations in Trinidad and Tobago, where it co-owns LNG export facilities. The company is a global leader in LNG production, benefiting from rising demand. With BP expanding its upstream natural gas portfolio, Shell's similar strategy of boosting LNG investments makes it a relevant stock to watch.

ExxonMobil is aggressively expanding offshore production in neighboring Guyana, where its Stabroek Block has delivered massive oil and gas discoveries. With BP increasing its natural gas investments, ExxonMobil’s focus on offshore energy projects, including LNG expansions, aligns well with this industry trend.

Eni has been strengthening its natural gas portfolio, particularly through its LNG ventures in the Americas. The company is developing gas assets in Mexico and plans further growth in LNG to meet global demand. As BP prioritizes capital-efficient natural gas projects, Eni’s similar strategy makes it a strong contender in the evolving energy market.

