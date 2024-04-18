News & Insights

Markets
BP

Bp Announces Simplified Structure To Reduce Duplication, Reporting Line Complexity

April 18, 2024 — 03:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - bp (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) said the company is simplifying its organisational structure. The current regions, corporates & solutions organisation will be integrated into the businesses and functions. bp will be supported by five functions: finance; technology; strategy, sustainability & ventures; people & culture; and legal. The executive leadership team will reduce in size to ten members.

William Lin, who previously led regions, corporates & solutions, will now lead the gas & low carbon energy business, succeeding Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath who is retiring. Emeka Emembolu will head technology function, taking over from Leigh-Ann Russell who is leaving bp.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.