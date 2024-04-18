Bp Announces Simplified Structure To Reduce Duplication, Reporting Line Complexity

(RTTNews) - bp (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) said the company is simplifying its organisational structure. The current regions, corporates & solutions organisation will be integrated into the businesses and functions. bp will be supported by five functions: finance; technology; strategy, sustainability & ventures; people & culture; and legal. The executive leadership team will reduce in size to ten members.

William Lin, who previously led regions, corporates & solutions, will now lead the gas & low carbon energy business, succeeding Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath who is retiring. Emeka Emembolu will head technology function, taking over from Leigh-Ann Russell who is leaving bp.

