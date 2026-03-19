BP Agrees to Divest Gelsenkirchen Refinery Assets to Klesch Group

BP plc BP, the British energy major, announced that it has signed an agreement to sell off the Gelsenkirchen refinery and its associated businesses to Klesch Group, an independent refiner in Europe. The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed. The sale of the Gelsenkirchen refinery in Germany is part of BP’s strategy to reduce costs and further simplify its portfolio.

Structural Cost Reduction Targets for 2027

BP noted that, with the sale of the refinery assets, it has now raised its structural cost-reduction target to $6.5-$7.5 billion by 2027. This includes approximately $1 billion of expected savings in the underlying operating expenses of Gelsenkirchen refinery assets. BP has now increased its cost-reduction target for the second time since announcing its strategic reset in February 2025. The company had initially targeted $4-$5 billion in structural cost reduction, which was later raised to $5.5-$6.5 billion following a strategic review of its lubricant business, Castrol, in February 2026. This has now been further increased to $6.5-$7.5 billion, reflecting the simplification of its refining portfolio.

Implications of the Gelsenkirchen Refinery Sale

The company has highlighted that the divestment of the Gelsenkirchen refinery and other related assets will strengthen its balance sheet and improve free cash flow, based on its past performance. BP stated that this deal is expected to reduce the cash breakeven for its retained refining business and improve the overall resilience.

BP’s Gelsenkirchen refinery has the capacity to process around 12 million tons of crude oil annually and primarily produces fuels for aircraft and vehicles. The refinery produces essential feedstock used by the petrochemical industry in Germany and other parts of Europe.

Details of the Transaction

According to the company, the terms of the agreement and the associated proceeds remain subject to customary closing conditions. The deal includes the Gelsenkirchen refinery, the Bottrop tank farm, a subsidiary named DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH, along with BP’s stakes in logistics joint ventures, and petrochemical and unbranded fuel marketing businesses associated with the refinery. The deal is expected to be closed in the second half of 2026, pending government and regulatory approvals.

BP’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

BP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Archrock Inc. AROC, Subsea7 S.A. SUBCY and Galp Energia GLPEY. While Archrock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Subsea7 and Galp Energia carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues. With natural gas playing an increasingly important role in the energy transition journey, AROC is expected to witness sustained demand for its services.

Subsea7 helps build underwater oil and gas fields. It is a leading player in the global offshore energy industry, providing engineering, construction and related services at offshore oil and gas fields. The long-term outlook for energy demand remains positive, and Subsea7’s focus on cost-efficient deepwater projects strengthens the position of its subsea business.

Galp Energia is a Portuguese energy company engaged in exploration and production activities. The company’s oil exploration efforts have yielded positive results, particularly with the Mopane discovery in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia. This discovery allows Galp to diversify its global presence with the potential to become a significant oil producer in the region.

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