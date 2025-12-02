BP Abandons H2Teesside Carbon Capture & Hydrogen Scheme Amid AI Push

BP plc BP, an oil and gas giant, has scrapped plans for the construction of a large hydrogen and carbon capture project at Teesside in north-east England. Per the Financial Times, the company moved ahead with this decision after the authorities reportedly chose the Teesside location to be used to build an AI growth zone.

BP’s decision to abandon its “H2Teesside” project, announced in 2021, will instead allow for the construction of a large artificial intelligence data center at the site. This proposal involves building a data center spanning almost 500,000 square meters, intended to be the largest one in Europe, according to the Financial Times. This plan also has the backing of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

The UK government introduced these “AI growth zones” within the AI Opportunities Action Plan in January. As part of the plan, the government offers specific geographic areas to push for the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure. The companies can benefit from this by receiving simplified planning approvals and preferential access to energy, as data centers require massive amounts of electricity.

Weaker Hydrogen Demand Undermines H2Teesside Viability

BP’s “H2Teesside” scheme was intended to produce blue hydrogen by extracting hydrogen from natural gas. The carbon dioxide produced in the process would have been captured and stored. BP’s decision to scrap this project was also influenced by weaker demand for low-carbon hydrogen. Initially, the company expected this project to produce 20% of the targeted production of hydrogen in the UK by 2030. However, the closure of a nearby site owned by the chemical giant Sabic, viewed as a potential customer, reduced the viability of the project. The demand for hydrogen produced this way has long faced challenges due to the high costs associated with its production. This marks a major setback for the UK government’s strategy to accelerate hydrogen production.

BP Remains Committed to Teesside

BP has decided to abandon the hydrogen project, but it is not withdrawing from Teesside entirely. The company stated that it will remain an “active partner” in the region, indicating that it will be involved in other energy initiatives. BP has highlighted that it is working with partners on a new gas-fired power station in the region equipped with carbon capture technology. Along with this, it is also involved in the development of carbon dioxide pipelines and a carbon storage site.

