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BGSI

Boyd Group Services Stock Falls 12% Over Lower Earnings In FY

March 18, 2026 — 12:46 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BGSI) are falling about 12 percent on Wednesday morning trading after the company reported a decline in full-year net earnings to $18.4 million from last year's $24.5 million.

The company's stock is currently trading at $141.41, down 12.50 percent or $20.21, over the previous close of $161.62 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $134.22 and $183.10 in the past one year.

However, sales for the period rose 2.4 percent, to $3.142 billion from $3.070 billion in the previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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