Boyd Group Services Inc. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD_UN.TO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $4.79 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $2.44 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Boyd Group Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.77 million or $0.90 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $793.85 million from $752.33 million last year.

Boyd Group Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.79 Mln. vs. $2.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $793.85 Mln vs. $752.33 Mln last year.

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