Boyd Gaming Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $172.7 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $109.8 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Boyd Gaming Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $181.8 million or $1.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $922.9 million from $879.8 million last year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $172.7 Mln. vs. $109.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.63 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q4): $922.9 Mln vs. $879.8 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.