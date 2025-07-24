Boyd Gaming Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $151.46 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $139.85 million, or $1.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Boyd Gaming Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $154.16 million or $1.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $1.03 billion from $967.51 million last year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $151.46 Mln. vs. $139.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.84 vs. $1.47 last year. -Revenue: $1.03 Bln vs. $967.51 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.