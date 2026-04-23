Boyd Gaming Corp. Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) reported a profit for first quarter of $105.54 million

The company's earnings came in at $105.54 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $111.41 million, or $1.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Boyd Gaming Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $123.09 million or $1.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $997.35 million from $991.56 million last year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $105.54 Mln. vs. $111.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue: $997.35 Mln vs. $991.56 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.