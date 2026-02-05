Boyd Gaming Corp. Profit Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $140.40 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $170.50 million, or $1.92 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Boyd Gaming Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $173.54 million or $2.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $1.06 billion from $1.04 billion last year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $140.40 Mln. vs. $170.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.79 vs. $1.92 last year. -Revenue: $1.06 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.