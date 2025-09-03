Is Boyd Gaming (BYD) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Boyd Gaming (BYD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Boyd Gaming is one of 255 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Boyd Gaming is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYD's full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BYD has moved about 18.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 10.9% on average. This means that Boyd Gaming is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 73.2%.

In Skillz Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Boyd Gaming belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 25.4% so far this year, meaning that BYD is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Skillz Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Boyd Gaming and Skillz Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

