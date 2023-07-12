BOX's Clientele Expands With the Addition of Mitsubishi

Box BOX recently announced that it will now serve as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' (MHI) content management platform for the latter’s "Smart Connections" initiative.



MHI operates in various fields, including energy and social infrastructure, such as chemical plants. To achieve carbon neutrality, MHI aims to build a next-generation ecosystem that responds to unpredictable changes and situations.



Box offers enterprise-grade security, compliance and high scalability, making it an ideal choice for consolidating and securely sharing content with multiple locations and partners.



By adopting Box, MHI aims to improve business processes, maintain high security and accelerate collaborative creation with external stakeholders, contributing to the society's development.

Expanding Clientele & Portfolio Strength to Aid Prospects

BOX shares have lost 5.3% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Internet Software industry’s rally of 50.8% and the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 35.3%.

Box, Inc. Price and Consensus

Box, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Box, Inc. Quote

The underperformance can be attributed to challenging macroeconomic conditions that kept IT spending under pressure, affecting top-line growth.



However, Box’s expanding customer base and portfolio strength are expected to help the stock rebound in the second half of this year.



Box is benefiting from the growing adoption of its Content Cloud by existing and new customers. Moreover, enhanced security, compliance, data governance and privacy capabilities of Content Cloud are constantly driving its momentum across government and private organizations.



The company recently extended its support to Serviceplan Group to improve secure collaboration, enterprise security and compliance across their global network. In early June, Seymourpowell, an award-winning design and innovation company, selected Box for secure collaboration and streamlined workflows.



Box’s robust portfolio has been a catalyst in expanding its customer base.



Box’s integration with Salesforce CRM, has enabled businesses to connect teams to their content and work securely from anywhere, with improved search, custom folder structures, and a streamlined installation process.



These enhancements enable customers to access and work with their Box content directly within Salesforce, facilitating faster support resolution, optimized sales workflows and streamlined contract management for finance teams.



Furthermore, Box introduced Box AI, which integrates advanced AI models into its Content Cloud to enhance data insights, content creation and collaboration while maintaining security and compliance standards.

Encouraging Guidance

For second-quarter fiscal 2024, Box expects revenues between $260 million and $262 million, suggesting a 7% rise at the high end of the range from the prior fiscal year’s reported figure. Further, the constant currency growth rate is pegged at 11%.



On a non-GAAP basis, BOX projects earnings of 34 to 35 cents per share. The guidance includes an expected foreign exchange headwind of 5 cents.



For fiscal 2024, Box anticipates revenues between $1.045 billion and $1.055 billion, indicating an increase of 6% from the last fiscal year’s reading at the high end of the range. Further, the constant currency growth rate is pegged at 10%.



On a non-GAAP basis, BOX expects earnings in the band of $1.44-$1.50 per share, including an expected foreign exchange headwind of 20 cents.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.05 billion, implying a 6% increase from fiscal 2023. Also, the consensus mark for fiscal 2024 earnings stands at $1.48 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Box carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A couple of top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Baidu BIDU and Akamai Technologies AKAM. Baidu sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Akamai Technologies carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Baidu shares have gained 25.3% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for BIDU is currently projected at 48.08%.



Akamai Technologies shares have gained 7.9% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AKAM is currently projected at 10%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.