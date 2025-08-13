Boxlight Sales Drop 20 Percent

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) in Q2 2025 rose to $30.9 million, exceeding analyst expectations by 13.1%, but was down 19.9% compared to Q2 2024.

Earnings per share (GAAP) for Q2 2025 was $(1.53), missing estimates

Boxlight failed to comply with its credit agreement covenants for four consecutive months—April through July 2025 and ended the quarter with a working capital deficit.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL), an education technology company specializing in interactive classroom solutions and digital displays, reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 13, 2025. The earnings release revealed GAAP revenue of $30.9 million for Q2 2025, surpassing analyst GAAP estimates of $27.29 million. However, this still marked a steep decline from the $38.5 million (GAAP) posted in Q2 2024. Earnings per share (EPS, GAAP) worsened to $(1.53), coming in lower than the consensus GAAP estimate of $(1.33) and below the prior year's GAAP result of $(0.92) per share in Q2 2024. Despite exceeding revenue expectations on a GAAP basis and showing a strong sequential recovery from the prior quarter, the company continued to face weakening profit margins, a growing operating loss, and recurring credit covenant failures. These issues signal a challenging quarter and underline ongoing financial pressures.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(1.53) $(1.33) $(0.92) (66.3%) Revenue (GAAP) $30.9 million $27.29 million $38.5 million (19.9%) Gross Profit Margin 35.0% 37.7% (2.7 pp) Adjusted EBITDA $1.3 million $3.7 million -64.9% Cash and Cash Equivalents $7.6 million $8.0 million1 (5.0%)

Understanding Boxlight’s Business

Boxlight sells interactive technology products and solutions primarily for the K-12 education sector. Its portfolio includes interactive flat panel displays, projectors, digital signage, classroom software, and related support services. These products, like the MimioTeach and MimioStudio software, are designed to improve classroom interactivity and enhance the learning experience for students and teachers.

The company competes in a rapidly evolving educational technology market. Key areas of focus include continuous product innovation,global marketexpansion, strategic partnerships, maintaining financial stability, and adapting to changing demand for educational tools. Success depends on introducing differentiated solutions, broadening customer reach, collaborating with schools and technology partners, and keeping a close watch on core financial metrics like revenue growth and margins.

Quarterly Highlights and Challenges

Boxlight reported a GAAP revenue increase of 37.6% from the previous quarter.

While GAAP revenue beat analyst projections by 13.1%, it was still sharply down by 19.9% compared to the prior year. According to management, the decline was caused by lower sales across all markets, reflecting ongoing softness in global demand for interactive displays and digital learning solutions. However, the company highlighted that the 37.6% improvement in total revenues over Q1 2025 signaled an early sign of demand stabilization.

Earnings per share (GAAP) deteriorated to $(1.53), wider than analysts anticipated and 66.3% more negative compared to Q2 2024.

Net loss (GAAP) grew to $(4.7 million) from $(1.5 million) in Q2 2024, due to contracting gross margins and higher operating expenses. Boxlight’s gross profit margin (GAAP) narrowed by 2.7 percentage points to 35.0%, which management attributed to a less favorable product mix and increased industry price pressure. Cost containment efforts resulted in a $1.4 million year-over-year reduction in employee expenses, but these were offset by rising professional fees and higher depreciation costs. As a result, operating expenses climbed to 47.7% of revenue (GAAP), compared to 34.5% in Q2 2024.

On the product side, the most notable development was the launch of the CL Totem digital signage, a standalone display intended for high-traffic public spaces, in the North American market. No significant updates were announced for the company’s core interactive display and classroom software families, though enhancements and incremental updates reportedly continued. The company mentioned several new awards in the interactive flat panel display (IFPD) category, pointing to potential future classroom and signage projects. Specific wins or regional growth figures were not disclosed, and management noted that revenue remains well below prior-year levels.

Credit risk and liquidity moved into greater focus. Boxlight failed to meet financial covenants on its borrowing agreement for four straight months, culminating in a working capital deficit of $0.5 million at the end of Q2 2025. The lender provided a formal waiver and forbearance, allowing Boxlight to remain in compliance for the quarter, but recurring breaches highlight a risk to ongoing operations. While inventory levels fell to $28.2 million as of June 30, 2025, as the company reduced its stock, short-term debt was $39.0 million as of June 30, 2025, and the stockholders’ equity deficit (GAAP) widened to $(20.6 million) as of June 30, 2025, from $(12.9 million) at the close of FY2024.

Forward-Looking Statements and Outlook

The company did not issue formal revenue or profit guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2025. Management expressed hopes for a return to growth in 2026, citing a possible market refresh driven by renewed classroom and digital signage upgrades, as stated in the Q2 2025 earnings release. They also cautioned that future results will depend heavily on trends in trade policy and government education funding, which remain uncertain. Leadership referenced growing optimism based on the recent sequential revenue rebound but did not provide numeric projections for sales or earnings.

Boxlight does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.