BOXLIGHT Earnings Preview: Recent $BOXL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BOXLIGHT ($BOXL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $30,681,600 and earnings of -$2.88 per share.
BOXLIGHT Insider Trading Activity
BOXLIGHT insiders have traded $BOXL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BOXL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHAUN MARKLEW (Chief Technology Officer) sold 885 shares for an estimated $362
- HENRY NANCE (Chief Operating Officer) sold 575 shares for an estimated $235
- GREG WIGGINS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 169 shares for an estimated $69
BOXLIGHT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of BOXLIGHT stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 41,111 shares (+6443.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,687
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 25,496 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,512
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 19,168 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,159
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 11,714 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,208
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 8,228 shares (-8.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,139
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 5,441 shares (-9.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,076
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 5,400 shares (+5.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,060
