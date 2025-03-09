BOXLIGHT Earnings Preview: Recent $BOXL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BOXLIGHT ($BOXL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $30,681,600 and earnings of -$2.88 per share.

BOXLIGHT Insider Trading Activity

BOXLIGHT insiders have traded $BOXL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BOXL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHAUN MARKLEW (Chief Technology Officer) sold 885 shares for an estimated $362

HENRY NANCE (Chief Operating Officer) sold 575 shares for an estimated $235

GREG WIGGINS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 169 shares for an estimated $69

BOXLIGHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of BOXLIGHT stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

