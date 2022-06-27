Boxlight (BOXL) Launches New Redesigned User-Friendly Website

Boxlight Corporation BOXL recently announced the launch of its redesigned website, which is now more user-friendly with enhanced navigation and functionality.

The website is now more effective when it comes to guiding users through Boxlight’s solutions for education, retail and enterprise, providing wide-ranging information about Boxlight brands like Clevertouch Technologies, Mimio, FrontRow and EOS Education, sharing success stories from customers and updating information for partners and investors.

“This will be an ever-changing project to keep up with the demand of our users and our always-evolving product offerings,” said Sunshine Nance, senior vice president, Marketing & Communications, Boxlight.

The move comes on the heels of the company launching MimioPro 4 — its newest interactive display model. MimioPro 4 features CleverLivecloud-based content management platform and Clevershare screen-mirroring software for improving communication and supporting hybrid and remote learning.

To be a Major Interactive Technology Solutions Provider

Such moves are part of Boxlight’s continuous drive toward becoming a leading provider of interactive technology solutions and services globally. They are ways to offer innovative technology and solutions to strengthen its competitive position in the broader market.

The company is leaving no stone unturned in executing its growth strategies to ensure long-term revenue growth and operating performance. It remains heavily focused on utlizing its Content Cloud platform to ensure annual revenue acceleration. It is trying to expand margins through ROI initiatives across its business and scaling in lower-cost locations.

Boxlight’s shares are down 70.3% over the past year compared with 71.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.

