Boxlight (BOXL) Launches New AV Campus Communication Solution

Boxlight Corporation BOXL yesterday announced an integrated AV campus communication solution — ATTENTION! — which is useful in providing instant and simultaneous audio and video communication across campuses. Bells, alerts and announcements can be delivered to displays and speakers in a school, thus improving campus-wide communication.

The communication system can be used via Boxlight’s CleverLive app while broadcasting is possible on displays by Boxlight’s Clevertouch and Mimio, FrontRow classroom audio endpoint, and any common area speaker.

"The ability to use FrontRow Conductor to drive audio-video paging and alerts helps overcome barriers to mission-critical campus communication such as headphones, mobile phones, and other distractions, “ said Sean Penn, vice president of Product at FrontRow.

The Move Supports Campus Communication Strategy

The move is a part of Boxlight’s campus communication strategy. Such moves are the company's ways to offer innovative technology and solutions to strengthen its competitive position in the broader market.

Boxlight is leaving no stone unturned in executing its growth strategies to ensure long-term revenue growth and operating performance. It remains heavily focused on utlizing its Content Cloud platform to ensure annual revenue acceleration. It is trying to expand margins through ROI initiatives across its business and scaling in lower-cost locations.

Boxlight’s shares have lost 68.3% over the past year compared with 72% decline of the industry it belongs to.

