BOX Upgrades e-Signature Capability With Innovative Features

Box BOX updated its e-signature capability named Box Sign with a new set of innovative features.

The recent features include a ready-sign link, revise signature request, signature framing, enhanced sing-relay integration, signer navigation and API updates for webhooks and redirect flows.

With these features, Box Sign users can publish documents online for signature, edit signature requests in flight, avail visual evidence of a document signed using Box Sign, and more.

On the back of the recent Box Sign features, BOX aims to help all Box customers do more with the Box content cloud without additional costs.

This is expected to boost the adoption rate of Box Sign in the days ahead. More than half a million Box users are already leveraging Box Sign to speed up the digital transaction process.

Portfolio Strength

With the introduction of these innovative features, Box added strength to the e-signature capability.

Further, BOX is consistently bringing advanced technological solutions to better serve its customers.

In April, Box introduced the Box App Center, which gives customers access to several applications. The App Center is an open platform that integrates with more than 1500 applications, such as Microsoft Teams, Slack, ServiceNow, Google Workspace and Salesforce.

Box also introduced virtual whiteboarding and visual collaboration experience solution named Box Canvas to offer a secure collaboration platform to hybrid teams.

This apart, Box enhanced the Box Admin Console by introducing monitoring and reporting tools. With these, BOX aims to help customers protect important data so that they can run their businesses securely.

Clientele Expansion

Box’s robust product portfolio is expected to continue helping it gain momentum among government and private organizations.

In June, Box was chosen by a clinical trial data management company Clario to centralize regulated and unregulated content in the cloud.

Box was selected by the Pan-American Life Insurance Group in May to facilitate a smooth collaboration and better digital experiences for its employees and customers.

In February, Box’s content cloud platform was selected by Japan Post to securely share critical information with both internal and external users.

Box’s growing customer base is expected to continue contributing well to its top-line growth in the days ahead.

This, in turn, is likely to help Box win investors’ confidence in the near and the long term.

Shares of Box have been down 1.9% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 28.7%.

