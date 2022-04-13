BOX to Aid Teams With Secure Collaboration Via Box Canvas

Box BOX has introduced a virtual whiteboarding and visual collaboration experience solution named Box Canvas.

Box Canvas eliminates complexity, reduces costs and offers a secure collaboration platform to hybrid teams so that they can solve complex problems and create ways of working together from anywhere.

The underlined solution is suitable for all kinds of teams including sales, product, marketing, and HR.

The teams can engage in productive meetings and workshops by leveraging Box Canvas’ timer tools. The teams can also make presentable slides directly from Canvas.

Further, Box Canvas has premade templates that help the teams to get started quickly and provide notifications to collaborators in real time.

Box, Inc. Price and Consensus

Box, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Box, Inc. Quote

Expanding Portfolio of Solutions

Box has been consistently expanding its portfolio offerings to provide advance solutions and thereby offer an enhanced experience to customers. The move acts as a step forward in this direction.

In addition to the latest introduction, Box made an enhancement to the Box Admin Console by introducing new monitoring and reporting tools. With the help of these tools, the company aims to help customers in protecting important data so that they can run their businesses securely.

Also, it introduced the all-new Box Notes and an updated Box Mobile app. Box Notes includes advanced capabilities so that business teams can internally or externally collaborate on projects from anywhere and track their progress seamlessly. Conversely, the updated Box app helps users leverage Box and stay connected to their content from any device.

Further, Box introduced enhanced capabilities, integrations and developer tools for its native e-signature product, Box Sign. It also released new features in Box Shield to provide users with improved security without disruption in business workflows.

Growing Customer Base

Given this strength in Box’s portfolio offerings, the company has been continuously attracting both government and private organizations.

The U.S. General Services Administration selected Box’s e-signature capability, Box Sign, for a seamless signing experience.

Box was also picked by the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command to help airmen, government civilians and contractors to access critical electronic content seamlessly.

Additionally, Box’s content cloud platform was selected by Japan Post to securely share critical information with both internal and external users.

Further, Box was chosen by Panasonic Information Systems for seamless and safe cloud content management and collaboration.

We believe that its expanding customer base is playing a major role in contributing significantly to revenue growth.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Box carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the broader technology sector can consider stocks like Apple AAPL, Jack Henry & Associates JKHY and Broadcom AVGO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Apple has gained 27% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for AAPL is currently projected at 12.5%.

Jack Henry & Associates has gained 30.5% in the past year. JKHY’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 17%.

Broadcom has gained 22.6% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for AVGO is currently projected at 14.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.