$BOX stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BOX stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $292,168,949 of trading volume.

$BOX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BOX:

$BOX insiders have traded $BOX stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BOX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL J LEVIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 187,498 shares for an estimated $6,138,116 .

. DYLAN C SMITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 78,000 shares for an estimated $2,481,596 .

. OLIVIA NOTTEBOHM (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 33,548 shares for an estimated $1,072,442 .

. AARON LEVIE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $646,240 .

. ELI BERKOVITCH (VP Chief Acct Ofr & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,984 shares for an estimated $558,986.

$BOX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $BOX stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BOX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BOX in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 12/04/2024

