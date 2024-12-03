Box options imply 7.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Box (BOX) is 6.3x normal with puts leading calls 10:9. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 7.8%, or $2.68, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 9.4%.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BOX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.