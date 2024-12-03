Box options imply 7.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Box (BOX) is 6.3x normal with puts leading calls 10:9. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 7.8%, or $2.68, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 9.4%.
