Box Inc Reports Climb In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Box Inc (BOX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $11.90 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $3.51 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Box Inc reported adjusted earnings of $51.33 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $305.94 million from $276.27 million last year.

Box Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.90 Mln. vs. $3.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $305.94 Mln vs. $276.27 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.39 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 319 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.56 Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.280 B

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