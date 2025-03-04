Box Inc Q4 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Box Inc (BOX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $168.07 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $84.08 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Box Inc reported adjusted earnings of $63.79 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $279.52 million from $262.88 million last year.

Box Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $168.07 Mln. vs. $84.08 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.12 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $279.52 Mln vs. $262.88 Mln last year.

