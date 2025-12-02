Box Inc Q3 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Box Inc (BOX) released a profit for third quarter of $6.895 million

The company's bottom line totaled $6.895 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $7.626 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Box Inc reported adjusted earnings of $47.071 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $301.107 million from $275.913 million last year.

Box Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.895 Mln. vs. $7.626 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $301.107 Mln vs. $275.913 Mln last year.

