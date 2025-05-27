Box Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Box Inc (BOX) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $3.52 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $11.51 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Box Inc reported adjusted earnings of $45.24 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $276.27 million from $264.66 million last year.

Box Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.52 Mln. vs. $11.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $276.27 Mln vs. $264.66 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.30 - $0.31 Next quarter revenue guidance: $290 - $291 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.22 - $1.26 Full year revenue guidance: $1.165 - $1.170 Bln

