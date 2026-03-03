Box Inc Announces Decline In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Box Inc (BOX) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $68.49 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $168.07 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Box Inc reported adjusted earnings of $71.98 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $305.87 million from $279.52 million last year.

Box Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $68.49 Mln. vs. $168.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue: $305.87 Mln vs. $279.52 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.36 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 304 M

