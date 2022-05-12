BOX Gets Selected by PALIG for Secure Content Collaboration

Box BOX is consistently gaining momentum among customers on the back of its robust portfolio of solutions.

This is evident from the fact that Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG) recently incorporated Box’s content cloud into its cloud applications.

Box aids PALIG in providing a seamless collaboration and improved digital experiences to its employees and customers while maintaining security and governance requirements.

Clientele Expansion

Box is making strong efforts to offer cloud management solutions according to customer needs. This, in turn, is driving its customer loyalty and increasing the customer base.

Apart from the recent selection, Box’s content cloud platform was picked by Japan Post to securely share critical information with both internal and external users.

Additionally, BOX was selected by Panasonic Information Systems for a seamless and safe cloud content management and collaboration.

Further, some leading government organizations leveraged Box’s technologies to digitize and modernize their functionalities.

Recently, the U.S. General Services Administration selected Box’s e-signature capability Box Sign for a seamless signing experience.

In addition, the Defense Contract Management Agency chose Box’s cloud content management platform for workload operations and reduction of operating costs.

Portfolio Strength

Box’s expanding collaboration with private companies and government organizations highlights the efficiency and reliability of the strengthening product portfolio.

We believe its robust product portfolio will continue to drive customer momentum in the days ahead, which in turn, will benefit the financial performance. This will aid BOX in winning investors’ confidence.

Box has gained 25.4% against the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 13.8% in the past year.

BOX recently unveiled a virtual whiteboarding and visual collaboration experience solution named Box Canvas to offer a secure collaboration platform to hybrid teams.

This apart, Box enhanced the Box Admin Console by introducing monitoring and reporting tools. With these, Management aims to help customers protect important data so that they can run their businesses securely.

BOX added an array of features to its security control and intelligent threat detection solution, namely Box Shield, to provide users with improved security without disruption in business workflows.

