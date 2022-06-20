BOX Gets Selected by Clario for Secure Content Collaboration

Box BOX is consistently gaining momentum among customers on the back of its robust portfolio of solutions.

This is evident from the fact that a clinical trial data management company Clario recently selected Box to centralize regulated and unregulated content in the cloud.

Box’s content cloud helps Clario with secure internal and external collaboration. Clario also uses Box APIs to enhance and innovate client-facing portals.

Clientele Expansion

Box is making strong efforts to offer cloud management solutions according to customer needs. This, in turn, is driving its customer loyalty and expanding the customer base.

Apart from Clario, Box was chosen by the Pan-American Life Insurance Group in May to facilitate a smooth collaboration and better digital experiences for its employees and customers.

In April, Polpharma Biologics selected Box for secure cloud content management and collaboration.

In February, Box’s content cloud platform was picked by Japan Post to safely share critical information with both internal and external users.

Box’s growing customer base is expected to continue aiding its top line in the future.

This, in turn, is likely to help Box win investors’ confidence in the near and long terms.

Shares of Box have been down 9% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 32.3%.

Portfolio Strength

Box’s growing collaboration with organizations highlights the efficiency and reliability ofits portfolio offerings.

Further, BOX keeps bringing innovative technological solutions to better serve its customers.

In April, Box introduced the Box App Center, which gives customers access to several applications. The App Center is an open platform that integrates with more than 1500 applications, such as Microsoft Teams, Slack, ServiceNow, Google Workspace and Salesforce.

In January, Box introduced enhanced capabilities, integrations and developer tools for its native e-signature product named Box Sign.

