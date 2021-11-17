BOX Gets Picked by Panasonic for Secure Content Collaboration

Box BOX has been chosen by Panasonic Information Systems for seamless and safe cloud content management and collaboration.

Panasonic’s cloud services, which are built on Box, are incorporated into microservices. With the help of this, Panasonic has implemented a secure platform that can manage large files.

Panasonic leverages Box to securely share and collaborate information, both internally and externally, across multiple ecosystems.

With the help of Box’s solutions, Panasonic strives to digitally transform its infrastructure and processes for better business performance.

Expanding Clientele

Box is making strong efforts to offer cloud management solutions according to customer needs. This, in turn, is driving the company’s customer loyalty and increasing the customer base.

Apart from the latest partnership, Lotte Corporation has picked Box to make advancement in its Digital Transformation program and strengthen collaboration infrastructure.

Box was also selected by BT for organizing, managing, and distributing digital assets as well as secured collaboration with customer forums and external agencies.

Further, some leading government organizations have leveraged Box’s technologies to digitize and modernize their functionalities.

Recently, the U.S. General Services Administration selected Box’s e-signature capability, Box Sign, for a seamless signing experience.

In addition, the Defense Contract Management Agency chose Box’s cloud content management platform for workload operations and reducing operating costs.

Previously, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services selected Box for providing an advanced technical edge to healthcare services in the country.

Portfolio Strength

Box’s expanding collaboration with private companies and government organizations highlights the efficiency and reliability of the strengthening product portfolio.

We believe its robust product portfolio will continue to drive customer momentum in the days ahead, which in turn will benefit financial performance. This will aid the company in winning investors’ confidence.

Box has gained 42.9%, outperforming the Zacks industry’s decline of 6.6% on a year-to-date basis.

The company recently added new features to its security control and intelligent threat detection solution, namely Box Shield, to provide users with improved security without disruption in business workflows.

It also launched Box Shuttle, which helps in the seamless transfer of large content to the Box Content Cloud.

Further, Box has integrated with Microsoft’s MSFT Office Software Suite named Microsoft 365 so that customers can seamlessly and securely work in the cloud.

The partnership with Microsoft includes integrations of Box with Teams and Box Shield with Office 365 as well as new advancements in Box for Microsoft Office Online and Box Connector for Microsoft Graph.

