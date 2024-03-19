BOX Gets Picked by AOUSC for Secure Cloud Content Management

Box BOX is benefiting from solid customer momentum on the back of its portfolio strength, which has been the key growth driver for the company. BOX shares have gained 13.7% on a year-to-date basis.



The latest selection of Box by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts (“AOUSC”) to power secure cloud content management and collaboration for the Defender Services Office (“DSO”) testifies to the aforesaid fact.



DSO, which supports Federal Public Defender Organizations and Criminal Justice Act panel attorneys, seeks secured sharing of content internally and externally.



DSO is now able to digitize and automate processes with Box. Also, it is able to secure and streamline critical processes by utilizing Box e-signature, security, data classification and workflow capabilities.



Additionally, it strives to provide a secured collaboration space for litigation, while sharing confidential content on the back of Box.

Box, Inc. Price and Consensus

Box, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Box, Inc. Quote

Portfolio Strength: Key Catalyst

The latest move by AOUSC has added strength to Box’s customer base. It also highlights the reliability of Box’s solutions portfolio.



In this regard, Box’s growing efforts toward strengthening its portfolio through partnerships and acquisitions remain noteworthy.



Recently, the company extended its partnership with Microsoft MSFT to integrate Azure OpenAI Service with Box AI. With this, Box customers can leverage advanced large language models of Azure OpenAI Service, adhering to Box and Microsoft's enterprise-grade standards for security, privacy and compliance.



Box collaborated with Alphabet GOOGL to integrate Google Cloud’s generative AI capabilities to enhance enterprise work. This partnership is about integrating Vertex AI to improve data processing and analysis in Box Content Cloud.



Box recently acquired Crooze — a provider of no-code enterprise content management applications — to integrate Crooze’s advanced enterprise content management capabilities into its robust set of content services. This acquisition is expected to help organizations manage contract lifecycle, digital assets, controlled documents and enterprise content libraries.

To Conclude

The above-mentioned endeavors will enable Box to deliver enhanced content management experiences to customers. This, in turn, will boost the company’s customer momentum, which will aid its overall financial performance in the upcoming period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $261.98 million, indicating an increase of 4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for fiscal first-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 37 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 15.6%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Box carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A better-ranked stock in the broader technology sector is AMETEK AME, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of AMETEK have gained 10.2% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AME is 9.19%.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMETEK, Inc. (AME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Box, Inc. (BOX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.