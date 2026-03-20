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Box Expands Share Buyback Program By $500 Mln

March 20, 2026 — 02:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Box, Inc. (BOX), an intelligent content cloud company, on Thursday said its board authorized an expansion of its share repurchase program.

The company may buyback up to an additional $500 million of its Class A common stock.

The expanded authorization runs through September 30, 2027.

The move follows continued profitable growth and reflects the company's capital allocation strategy aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

Box Inc. closed the regular trading session on March 19, 2026, at $23.86, and down $0.78 or 3.17%. Later, in overnight trading, the share price rose to $24.11, gaining $0.25 or 1.05%, as of 7:59 PM EDT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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