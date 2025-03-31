Box Empowers Swissport With Its Secure Content Management Tools

Box, Inc. BOX has announced that Swissport International AG has chosen its platform for intelligent content management. This strategic move aims to enhance secure content publishing and bolster data security across Swissport's extensive operations, which span approximately 300 airports in 45 countries.



Swissport’s upgrade to Box Enterprise Plus reflects a strategic push for digital efficiency and secure content management. By integrating Box with oneSwissport, its employee platform, the company enhances communication for 60,000 employees, including 75% of frontline workers without corporate emails. This move strengthens operational resilience, reinforcing Swissport’s commitment to technology-driven growth.



Box Consulting helped Swissport with change management and user training for a smooth transition. Swissport also integrates Box with key business apps like Adobe. As a trusted platform for major global enterprises, Box enhances business processes with AI, strengthens collaboration and ensures data security.

Box & Swissport Strengthen Ties: A Win-Win Deal

Swissport’s choice of Box ensures the secure handling of sensitive data. This enhances data protection and strengthens compliance with industry regulations.



Swissport’s use of Box Hubs highlights its value in improving efficiency for global enterprises. These custom portals help teams access key information easily, boosting productivity. This success showcases Box’s benefits in managing large-scale operations.



Swissport initially adopted Box in 2022 and has now upgraded to Box Enterprise Plus to utilize the full suite of Content Cloud features. This expansion reflects Swissport’s confidence in Box’s capabilities for secure content management.



Swissport’s adoption of Box's Content Cloud strengthens Box’s position in enterprise content management. This partnership enhances Box’s credibility, attracting more businesses seeking secure solutions. Greater market recognition can lead to increased adoption, driving revenue growth and boosting stock performance.

Box Faces Strong Rivals

BOX competes in a rapidly evolving content management market, facing pressure from both established players and new entrants. Major rivals like Microsoft SharePoint and OpenText Documentum provide advanced records management and workflow automation, making it challenging for Box to gain traction among large enterprises.



In the enterprise file sync and share market, Box competes with Microsoft’s MSFT OneDrive, Alphabet GOOGL and Dropbox DBX. These companies benefit from being part of broader productivity ecosystems, giving them an edge in seamless integration with popular workplace tools. This strong ecosystem positioning makes it harder for Box to expand its market share.



By forming partnerships and driving innovation, Box can strengthen its value, attracting and retaining customers despite competition from Microsoft, Google and Dropbox.

