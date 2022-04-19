Box (BOX) Unveils App Center, Expands Portfolio Offerings

Box, Inc. BOX is leaving no stone unturned to bolster its cloud content management solution offerings on the back of product integrations.



This is evident from the introduction of Box App Center, which gives customers access to several applications.



Notably, the App Center is an open platform that integrates with more than 1500 applications such as Microsoft Teams, Slack, ServiceNow, Google Workspace and Salesforce.



It helps users and admins access and organize their most-needed or preferred apps with new categories and grouping functionalities seamlessly.



The feature also ensures the security of the content. Box App Center aids developers in building and previewing custom apps and workflow automation with the support of its APIs.



The new Box App Center will be available the next month.



We believe that the latest move will bolster the company’s momentum among enterprise customers, which, in turn, will get reflected in top-line growth in the near term.

Expanding Portfolio

The latest move bodes well for Box’s growing efforts to expand its portfolio offerings to deliver an enhanced experience to customers.



In addition to the latest introduction, Box enhanced the Box Admin Console by introducing the latest monitoring and reporting tools. With the help of these tools, the company aims to help customers protect important data so that they can run their businesses securely.



It also introduced the all-new Box Notes and an updated Box Mobile app. Box Notes includes advanced capabilities so that business teams can internally or externally collaborate on projects from anywhere and track their progress seamlessly. Conversely, the updated Box app helps users leverage Box and stay connected to their content from any device.



Box introduced enhanced capabilities, integrations and developer tools for its native e-signature product, Box Sign. It also released new features in Box Shield to provide users with improved security without disrupting business workflows.

Wrapping Up

Box has been consistently enriching cloud content management and AI platforms by developing a rich technology partner ecosystem.



The company has been making sincere efforts to develop add-on products over the past few years. This, in turn, is constantly boosting its customer base, which remains a positive.



Further, a strong focus on the advancement of the global go-to-market strategy will continue to help attract customers from the global market to its platform.



This is helping the company expand its footprint in the international regions, such as the Americas, APAC and Europe.

