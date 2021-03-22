Box (BOX) Boosts Cloud Efforts Via Microsoft 365 Integrations

Box, Inc. BOX is leaving no stone unturned to bolster its cloud content management solution offerings on the back of its strategic partnerships and product integrations.



This is evident from its latest announcement regarding new integrations with Microsoft’s MSFT Office software suite, Microsoft 365.



Notably, the company’s new efforts include integrations of Box with Teams, Box Shield with Office 365, new advancements in Box for Microsoft Office Online and Box Connector for Microsoft Graph.



These advancements are meant to aid customers access the Box content easily and securely work in the cloud by delivering robust features in collaboration with Microsoft.



We believe that all these are expected to drive the company’s momentum among the customers in this data-driven world and strengthen its presence in the booming cloud market.

We note that Box in integration with Teams announced a new function of creating, sharing, opening and editing Box files within Teams, which allows users to work on their chosen apps by getting content from productivity suites like Microsoft 365, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Workspace and Apple iWork.



Further, the company made Box notifications within Microsoft Teams generally available. This advancement helps notifying the users about important updates on their Box files.



This apart, in a bid to deliver enhanced security to the user data, Box enabled the import of Microsoft Information Protection classification labels and impose security controls within its environment. Along with this, the company made expanded capability for Intune App Protection Policies generally available.



Additionally, the company increased the support for Excel and PowerPoint Online file sizes to 50MB and 1GB, respectively, to back Box for Microsoft Office Online integration.



Box rolled out another feature, which helps routing customers with FedRAMP Moderate or DOD IL4 requirements to the corresponding Microsoft Office 365 U.S. Government Community environment.



Furthermore, users will be able to surface the content in Box across the Microsoft ecosystem with the aid of Box Connector for Microsoft Graph.

Wrapping Up

Box is currently enriching cloud content management and AI platforms by developing a rich technology partner ecosystem. Its platform is presently integrating with some of the biggest enterprise technology providers, such as Microsoft, Apple, International Business Machines IBM, Google and Salesforce.



Moreover, the company has been making sincere efforts to develop add-on products over the past few years. This, in turn, is constantly boosting its customer base, which remains a positive.



Recently, Box announced that the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) signed a five-year contract worth $6.2 million. Per the deal, DCMA can use Box’s enterprise cloud content management platform to support its workloads and reduce operating costs over the coming years.



Further, a strong focus on the advancement of the global go-to-market strategy will continue to help attract customers from the global market to its platform.



This is helping the company expand footprint in the international regions, such as Americas, APAC and Europe.



Currently, Box carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

