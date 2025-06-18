Bowman Consulting Group Selected as Lead Engineer for $24 Million Water System Upgrade in Del Norte, Colorado

Bowman Consulting Group selected for $24 million water system upgrade in Del Norte, enhancing infrastructure and community services.

Quiver AI Summary

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has been chosen as the lead engineer for a $24 million upgrade of the municipal water system in Del Norte, Colorado, marking the town's largest water infrastructure project to date. Under a $1.5 million contract, Bowman will provide design, construction administration, and inspection services, continuing a ten-year partnership with the town in various local initiatives. The project aims to replace outdated infrastructure that is over 60 years old and plagued by maintenance issues. With a focus on water infrastructure upgrades, which are projected to require over $625 billion in investments nationwide, Bowman's extensive experience positions the firm to capture significant market opportunities and support the growth of essential public infrastructure.

Potential Positives

Bowman Consulting has secured a significant $24 million municipal water system upgrade project, marking the town's largest water infrastructure project to date.

The project underscores Bowman's ability to foster long-term client relationships, building on a decade of collaboration with the Town of Del Norte.

With $625 billion projected by the EPA for investments in water infrastructure over the next two decades, this project positions Bowman to tap into a substantial market opportunity.

The scope of the project includes extensive replacements and enhancements to aging infrastructure, demonstrating Bowman's capability to handle large-scale, complex engineering projects effectively.

Potential Negatives

While the press release emphasizes the company's positive relationship with Del Norte, it may also highlight a dependency on specific municipal projects, raising concerns about potential revenue instability if future projects do not materialize.

The mention of persistent issues with the existing water infrastructure could signal underlying challenges in the company's ability to effectively address aging systems, potentially affecting future project successes.

The emphasis on a significant investment need in national water infrastructure may indirectly point to a highly competitive and potentially unstable market landscape for Bowman, as many firms could pursue similar opportunities.

FAQ

What is the value of the Del Norte water system upgrade project?

The Del Norte water system upgrade project is valued at $24 million.

What services will Bowman Consulting provide for this project?

Bowman Consulting will deliver full design, construction administration, and inspection services under a $1.5 million contract.

How long has Bowman worked with the Town of Del Norte?

Bowman has a decade-long relationship with the Town of Del Norte, supporting nearly ten local initiatives.

What does the Del Norte project entail?

The project involves replacing over 57,000 linear feet of pipeline, 790 service lines, and 50 fire hydrants.

Why is water infrastructure important for Bowman Consulting?

Water infrastructure is a critical need, and Bowman aims to capture a growing market share in this sector.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BWMN Insider Trading Activity

$BWMN insiders have traded $BWMN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT ALAN HICKEY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $375,152 .

. PATRICIA MULROY sold 400 shares for an estimated $10,984

STEPHEN A RIDDICK sold 224 shares for an estimated $6,406

$BWMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $BWMN stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



RESTON, Va., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, has been selected as the lead engineer for a $24 million municipal water system upgrade in the Town of Del Norte, Colorado—the town’s largest water infrastructure project to date. Under a $1.5 million contract, Bowman will deliver full design, construction administration and inspection services.





The win builds on a decade-long relationship between Bowman and Del Norte. The firm has supported nearly ten local initiatives over the years, including roadway improvements, a downtown beautification initiative and is now involved in early planning for a new wastewater system upgrade.





“Our continued work with the Town of Del Norte illustrates the strength of our client relationships and the recurring opportunities that come from delivering consistent results,” said Gary Bowman, founder and CEO of Bowman. “Water infrastructure upgrades is a critical need nationwide, and our experience in this sector positions us to capture a growing share of that market. Projects like this align with our long-term strategy to expand our presence in essential public infrastructure and generate durable, high-value backlog.”





The project will replace a municipal water system that is more than 60 years old and has faced persistent issues with line breaks and rising maintenance costs. Bowman’s scope includes the replacement of approximately 57,000 linear feet of pipeline, 790 service lines, 50 fire hydrants and multiple isolation and pressure-reducing valves.





Nationwide, aging water infrastructure represents a growing market opportunity for Bowman. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) projects that more than



$625 billion



in investment will be needed over the next 20 years to maintain and improve water infrastructure. The Del Norte water system improvement project exemplifies how Bowman’s decades of experience in water resources and national footprint positions the company to deliver on this demand.





“Bowman’s experience and reach allow us to take on these complex infrastructure projects effectively,” said Bowman. “As we expand into the larger-scale public infrastructure market, projects like Del Norte reflect our ability to deliver practical solutions that benefit communities and contribute to steady business growth.”







About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.







Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,400 employees in more than 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides extensive planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit



bowman.com



or



investors.bowman.com



.







General Media Contact:







Christina Nichols







pr@bowman.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Betsy Patterson







ir@bowman.com





