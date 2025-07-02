Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Announces Acquisition of e3i Engineers to Enhance Data Center Engineering Capabilities

Bowman Consulting Group announced its acquisition of e3i Engineers, enhancing its engineering services in data center design and energy infrastructure.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has announced its acquisition of e3i Engineers, a Boston-based firm specializing in data center design and energy infrastructure. This move is aimed at enhancing Bowman's engineering services to meet complex client needs in the data center sector, leveraging e3i's established reputation and innovative technologies such as cold plate technology for efficient cooling. The acquisition is anticipated to initially contribute around $2 million to Bowman's net service billing. According to both CEOs, the partnership will combine e3i's specialized expertise with Bowman's broad resources, positioning the company for growth in data and energy markets. The deal will be financed through cash, seller notes, and a convertible note, aligning with Bowman's strategic goals.

Potential Positives

Bowman Consulting Group has significantly expanded its service offerings by acquiring e3i Engineers, enhancing its capabilities in the growing data center and energy infrastructure markets.

The acquisition positions Bowman as a stronger player in the AI-optimized data center design sector, tapping into high-density and energy-intensive environments that are increasingly in demand.

e3i Engineers brings a solid reputation and specialized expertise, which will complement Bowman's existing strengths and provide a competitive advantage in delivering innovative engineering solutions.

The transaction is expected to generate an initial annualized net service billing run rate of approximately $2.0 million, contributing positively to Bowman's financial performance.

Potential Negatives

The acquisition may introduce integration challenges, as combining two companies with distinct cultures and operational styles can cause disruptions in workflow and impact employee morale.

The reliance on a mix of cash, seller notes, and convertible notes for financing the acquisition could raise concerns about the company's liquidity and long-term financial stability, especially if the expected revenue does not materialize.

The press release emphasizes the "forward-looking statements" disclaimer, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties that could adversely impact future financial performance and growth, which may raise concerns for investors.

FAQ

What is the recent acquisition made by Bowman Consulting?

Bowman Consulting has acquired e3i Engineers, a Boston-based firm specializing in data centers and energy infrastructure design.

How will this acquisition benefit Bowman's clients?

The acquisition enhances Bowman's capabilities in supporting complex inside-the-data-center engineering needs and innovative technology solutions.

What expertise does e3i Engineers bring to Bowman?

e3i Engineers brings specialized knowledge in AI-optimized data center design, direct-to-chip cooling, and low-carbon energy systems.

What is the anticipated financial impact of the acquisition?

The acquisition is expected to operate at an annualized net service billing run rate of approximately $2.0 million.

Where can I find more information about e3i Engineers?

More information about e3i Engineers can be found on their official website at https://e3i-inc.com.

RESTON, Va., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and project management firm, today announced it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire e3i Engineers, a Boston, Massachusetts-based firm specializing in the design of data centers, energy infrastructure and emerging technology applications. The acquisition enhances Bowman’s ability to support clients with increasingly complex inside-the-data-center engineering needs, building on its existing strength in site planning, civil design and utility infrastructure.





e3i Engineers has built a solid reputation over the past decade for its work supporting data centers and other mission-critical infrastructure across the U.S. The firm's portfolio includes more than 3.2 million square feet of designed data center space, including projects supporting AI, high density and hyperscale requirements. e3i has been an early adopter of technical innovations including direct-to-chip (DtoC) cooling, known as cold plate technology, that minimizes transformation and distribution losses and costs. They also provide turnkey engineering solutions for fuel cells, battery storage and microgrids for resilient, low-carbon energy systems.





“The acquisition of e3i is a strategic step forward as we expand our footprint beyond site and civil infrastructure and further into the heart of the data center,” said Gary Bowman, founder and CEO of Bowman. “e3i has been instrumental in the evolution of AI-optimized data center design where their technical offerings have improved performance standards across mission-critical infrastructure. Their forward-thinking approach has advanced how data centers are engineered. e3i brings specialized expertise that strengthens our technical offering for clients building AI-enabled, high-density and energy-intensive environments. These capabilities complement our platform and help position us for long-term growth in data, digital and distributed energy markets.”





“We’ve always believed that engineering should be a force for what’s next,” said William Leuci, president of e3i. “Like Bowman, we are a partner-driven firm which has enabled us to deliver unique and cost-effective solutions to our clients for the past decade. Bowman brings scale, reach and resources to amplify our impact across fast growing markets. The combination of our technology-led expertise with their multidisciplinary platform creates a differentiated value proposition in the design of high-performance, future-ready infrastructure.”





Financed with a combination of cash, seller notes and a convertible note, the acquisition conforms with previously discussed target multiples and operating metrics. Bowman anticipates the acquisition will initially operate at an annualized net service billing run rate of approximately $2.0 million. More detailed information on M&A activities, pipeline and guidance updates are provided in connection with quarterly and annual communications.







About e3i Engineers, Inc.







Based in Boston, Massachusetts, e3i Engineers, Inc. is a specialized engineering and technology solutions firm dedicated to delivering technology solutions, design and project management services for data centers, sustainable and natural resources, mission critical and other technologically complex projects. The company has served both private and public clients throughout the U.S., U.K. and South America. For more information, visit



https://e3i-inc.com.



.







About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.







Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,400 employees in 100 locations throughout the U.S., Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit



bowman.com



or



investors.bowman.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “will”, “goal” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to several assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. Considering these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.









Investor Relations Contact:







Betsy Patterson







ir@bowman.com









General Media Contact:







Christina Nichols







pr@bowman.com





