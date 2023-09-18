News & Insights

Bowlero Corp. Completes Acquisition Of Lucky Strike - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) announced the close of its previously announced agreement to acquire Lucky Strike Entertainment, LLC in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $90 million. With the completion, Bowlero has acquired all 14 Lucky Strike bowling centers, increasing the company's national footprint to 345 centers in 36 states.

Thomas Shannon, Founder, CEO and President of Bowlero, said, "All 14 of the Lucky Strike centers are located in prime cities and areas across the country and we expect them to be top-performers within our business."

