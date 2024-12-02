Bowlero Corp Rebrands to Lucky Strike Entertainment

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bowlero Corporation is rebranding as Lucky Strike Entertainment to reflect its evolution into a broader entertainment platform beyond bowling. The rebrand, effective December 2024, includes a name and stock ticker change, with plans to transform over 75 centers into Lucky Strike locations. This move, led by a New York branding agency, aims to offer diverse entertainment experiences, including recent acquisitions like water parks and family entertainment centers, strengthening its position as a leading destination for entertainment.

