Bowlero Corp Rebrands to Lucky Strike Entertainment

December 02, 2024 — 12:01 pm EST

The latest announcement is out from Bowlero Corp. Class A ( (BOWL) ).

Bowlero Corporation is rebranding as Lucky Strike Entertainment to reflect its evolution into a broader entertainment platform beyond bowling. The rebrand, effective December 2024, includes a name and stock ticker change, with plans to transform over 75 centers into Lucky Strike locations. This move, led by a New York branding agency, aims to offer diverse entertainment experiences, including recent acquisitions like water parks and family entertainment centers, strengthening its position as a leading destination for entertainment.

