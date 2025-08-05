Markets
Bowhead Specialty Q2 Profit, Revenue Increase

(RTTNews) - Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (BOW), a specialty lines insurance group, Tuesday reported net income of $12.34 million or $0.36 per share for the second quarter, higher than $5.53 million or $0.20 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by growth in earned premiums.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings increased to $12.76 million or $0.37 per share from $7.88 million or $0.28 per share last year.

Revenues grew 34.7% to $133.26 million from $98.89 million in the previous year.

Net earned premiums rose 32.2% to $119.14 million from $90.09 million a year ago.

