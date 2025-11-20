Bowhead Specialty Prices Public Offering Of $150 Mln Of 7.750% Senior Notes Due 2030

(RTTNews) - Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (BOW) announced that it priced a public offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.750% Senior Notes due 2030. The offering is expected to close on November 25, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The company noted that it intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to make capital contributions to our insurance company subsidiary to grow our business and for other general corporate purposes.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Piper Sandler and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering of the notes.

