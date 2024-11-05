Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. Q3 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (BOW) released earnings for third quarter of $12.09 million

The company's earnings totaled $12.09 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $8.71 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.52 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 53.4% to $116.76 million from $76.09 million last year.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $12.09 Mln. vs. $8.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.36 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $116.76 Mln vs. $76.09 Mln last year.

