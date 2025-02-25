Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (BOW) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $13.61 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $4.78 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $18.87 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 44.1% to $119.33 million from $82.81 million last year.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.61 Mln. vs. $4.78 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $119.33 Mln vs. $82.81 Mln last year.

