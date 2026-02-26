Bouygues FY25 Net Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Bouygues (EN.PA) reported fiscal 2025 net profit attributable to the Group including exceptional income tax surcharge for large companies in France of 1.14 billion euros compared to 1.06 billion euros, prior year. Net profit attributable to the Group excluding exceptional income tax surcharge for large companies in France was 1.21 billion euros compared to 1.06 billion euros. Current operating profit from activities increased to 2.65 billion euros from 2.53 billion euros.

Fiscal 2025 sales were 56.88 billion euros compared to 56.75 billion euros, previous year. At constant exchange rates, sales increased 1.3% year-on-year.

For 2026, the Group is aiming for: stable sales at constant exchange rates; and current operating profit from activities maintained at a record high level.

The Board will ask the Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2026 to approve a dividend of 2.10 euros per share in respect of the 2025 financial year, up 5% relative to the 2024.

At last close, Bouygues shares were trading at 51.52 euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.