Bouvet Q3 Earnings Decline; Declares Supplementary Dividend

(RTTNews) - Bouvet ASA (BOUV.OL), a Norwegian-based IT and digital communications consultancy firm, on Tuesday reported a decrease in profit in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, profit declined to NOK 70.09 million from NOK 77.90 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were NOK 0.68 versus NOK 0.75 last year.

Operating profit declined to NOK 91.59 million from NOK 100.95 million in the previous year.

Revenue decreased to NOK 870.47 million from NOK 878.52 million in the prior year.

The company's board on November 10 approved a supplementary dividend of NOK 0.70 per share for 2024, with an ex-dividend date on November 13 and paid out on November 24.

On Monday, Bouvet closed trading 1.44% higher at NOK 63.40 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

