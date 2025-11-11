Markets

Bouvet Q3 Earnings Decline; Declares Supplementary Dividend

November 11, 2025 — 12:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bouvet ASA (BOUV.OL), a Norwegian-based IT and digital communications consultancy firm, on Tuesday reported a decrease in profit in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, profit declined to NOK 70.09 million from NOK 77.90 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were NOK 0.68 versus NOK 0.75 last year.

Operating profit declined to NOK 91.59 million from NOK 100.95 million in the previous year.

Revenue decreased to NOK 870.47 million from NOK 878.52 million in the prior year.

The company's board on November 10 approved a supplementary dividend of NOK 0.70 per share for 2024, with an ex-dividend date on November 13 and paid out on November 24.

On Monday, Bouvet closed trading 1.44% higher at NOK 63.40 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.