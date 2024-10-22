News & Insights

Bourse Direct Launches Attractive Offer for New Traders

Bourse Direct SA (FR:BSD) has released an update.

Bourse Direct SA is enticing new clients with a special offer of €200 in brokerage fees for trading on the French or American markets, marking its first foray into the U.S. market. This promotion, available until November 12, 2024, provides investors a chance to diversify their portfolios amidst market volatility, especially with upcoming elections. Bourse Direct aims to attract individual investors by offering competitive rates and tax advantages on American dividends.

