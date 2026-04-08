The Bottom Is in for Micron Stock: 3 Signals to Buy Now

Micron Technology’s (NASDAQ: MU) stock price has been volatile, and the wild swings are unlikely to be over.

However, a mix of technical signals, institutional positioning, and analyst expectations suggests the bottom is in, and a rebound is at hand. The question is what could trigger the rebound, and the answer is earnings results.

Micron’s fiscal Q3 2026 earnings report isn’t due until late June, so the rebound may take time to gain traction.

But, as a leading provider of high-bandwidth memory (HBM), the company is central to the AI boom, and outperformance is likely. Analyst estimates are rising thanks to Micron's stunning Q2 performance and mind-blowing guidance. The consensus is calling for nearly 900% earnings growth and for a high triple-digit pace to be sustained over the next three quarters, and the estimates are likely to be low.

Demand trends remain strong. The shortages originally expected through 2026 are now forecast to extend well into 2027 and possibly even further. Micron itself is in the process of negotiating its 2027 production and is expected to lock in record pricing.

The data center ramp is still underway, the inference and refurbishment cycles are yet to be fully priced in, and there is a significant lag in facility construction. Micron is among the most advanced among its peers in terms of expansion plans, but even it won’t see significant production output until next year.

HBM pricing, which was expected to decline in the back half of 2026, is now expected to remain strong or accelerate into year-end. If this is confirmed in Micron’s upcoming report, the rebound and rally are likely to be very robust indeed.

Micron Hammers Out a Bottom in Early Q2

Micron’s rapid rise and subsequent correction resulted in a 34% decline in stock price, from peak to bottom.

The bad news is that near-term volatility is likely as this market rebuilds its support base; the good news is that the rapid decline resulted in a Doji signal pointing to a hard bottom. A Doji candle is a price formation in which the open and close are very close together, while intraday price action moved to an extreme, often to both extremes.

In this case, the Doji formed during a decline is among the five or ten largest price moves over the past few years and has a long lower shadow. The long lower shadow reflects intraday price weakness followed by a sharp rebound, while the candle’s magnitude reflects a high level of market engagement. The sharp rebound confirms support at the critical 150-day exponential moving average, and the long lower shadow points to it.

Trading volume is another critical element, as it rose in tandem with MU’s stock price decline and spiked as the market bottomed. This, too, reflects a high level of market engagement, and institutions are the likely buyers.

MarketBeat’s data show institutional investors owning more than 80% of the stock, buying on balance over the trailing-twelve-month period, and ramping activity in the first quarter. The Q1 activity included a spike in selling, which contributes to volatility but is completely offset by buyers. The critical detail is that buying outpaced selling by $6 billion, a quarterly record reflecting aggressive accumulation.

Q1 Analyst Ratings Stay Positive: MU Stock Is a Buy

Headwinds, risks, and fears notwithstanding, analyst sentiment trends strengthened in Q1.

Micron’s stock is pegged at Buy, with a 90% Buy-side bias, and coverage up by 45% year-over-year (YOY).

Although caution has entered the outlook, the price target revision trend remains bullish, with the consensus up nearly 200% YOY and forecasting a nearly 25% upside in early April.

More importantly, the $463 consensus aligns with the all-time high, with trends pointing to the high-end range and a fresh high. A move to fresh highs can trigger increased market inflows and drive momentum.

Looking at Micron from the value perspective, it is a ridiculously cheap stock. The stock trades at approximately 6x its 2026 consensus and 3x its 2027 consensus, suggesting a triple-digit upside potential. In this scenario, Micron’s results will drive a robust revision cycle, including for revenue and earnings, that extends many years into the future.

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