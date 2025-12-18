Boston Scientific's Global Expansion: What's Behind the Growth?

Boston Scientific BSX focuses on expanding its global presence to pursue growth opportunities in net sales and market share outside the United States. This includes Emerging Markets, defined as all countries, excluding the United States, Western and Central Europe, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, which offer strong growth potentials owing to their economic conditions, healthcare sectors and global capabilities. In 2025, EMEA, APAC and Latin America collectively account for about 35% of total revenues.

During the 2025 Investor Day event, management expressed confidence in the company’s ability to continue outpacing the historical growth pace of these markets. Boston Scientific’s strategy to globalize research and development from being largely U.S.-based is reaping results in terms of product development. In the last few years, it has also expanded its manufacturing footprint in China, Costa Rica and Malaysia and also specializes in those plants. Infusion of AI and automation throughout the manufacturing network is also playing a key role. The company is also leveraging talents in countries like India and China by establishing functional centers of excellence to drive economic efficiency.

Particularly in China, the company is targeting revenues well above $1 billion in 2025. Boston Scientific’s China strategy rests on its talented and tenured team, investing in innovative Chinese companies that bolster its global portfolio and learning to thrive in the volume-based purchasing (VBP) environment, in contrast to several of its competitors that have pulled back.

In the Cardiovascular segment, Interventional Cardiology Therapies (ICTx) was highlighted as the company’s most global business with nearly 70% revenues generated overseas. Despite lower growth in the United States, Japan and Western Europe, strong development in the Emerging Markets has supported a double-digit growth rate in the business.

Updates From BSX’s Competitors: MDT and ISRG

This month,Medtronic MDT has secured FDA approval for the Hugo robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system for use in urologic surgical procedures. The development brings a versatile robotic-assisted platform to U.S. surgeons and health systems seeking to expand soft-tissue robotic surgery programs and access to minimally invasive care. Medtronic has also begun the U.S. commercial launch of the MiniMed 780G system with Abbott’s Instinct sensor.

Intuitive Surgical’s ISRG da Vinci Single Port surgical system was cleared by the FDA for use in inguinal hernia repair, cholecystectomy and appendectomy procedures. The development builds on its existing U.S. clearances in urology, colorectal, thoracic and transoral procedures.

BSX Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

In the past three months, Boston Scientific shares have fallen 3.4% compared with the industry’s 5% drop.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Boston Scientific has a forward one-year Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio of 27.50, lower than its median but above the industry average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for Boston Scientific are showing an upward trend.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BSX stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.